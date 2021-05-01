Report: Pine Valley to allow female members, unrestricted women's play

After more than 100 years, Pine Valley will welcome female members and unrestricted women’s play.

The 108-year-old New Jersey club, annually tabbed by multiple publications as the best course in the U.S., announced via an April 30 letter to its membership that it was getting rid of its men’s-only policies and opening its doors fully for women.

“This evening at our Annual Meeting of the Members we made a historic change to Pine Valley’s bylaws,” wrote Jim Davis, the club’s president, in the emailed letter, which was obtained by Golf Digest. “The future of golf must move toward inclusion, and I am pleased to report that the Trustees and members of the Pine Valley Golf Club have voted unanimously and with enthusiasm to remove all gender-specific language from our bylaws. The club’s policies will now allow all guests to enjoy our club without restrictions and we will begin immediately identifying women candidates for membership with the expectation of having our first women members in the club by the end of this year. As has been our custom, all prospective candidates must be socially compatible, share a deep passion for the game of golf, and be able to play the golf course with the skill level our founder George Crump intended.”

Pine Valley, which had previously only allowed women guests to play on Sunday afternoons, follows similar moves to allow female membership by Augusta National (2012), St. Andrews (2014) and Muirfield (2017).