Scott Piercy didn't win the AT&T Byron Nelson, but he can't blame is lack of hardware on an abundance of mistakes.

Piercy went 72 holes at Trinity Forest without making a single bogey, becoming the first player to do so at a PGA Tour event since Charles Howell III at The Greenbrier in 2010. But like Howell, Piercy's blemish-free play didn't produce a win as he finished the week at 21 under, tied for second with Matt Every but two shots behind winner Sung Kang.

"That's the first time for me," Piercy told reporters. "Putts didn't fall on the back nine. Hit some pretty decent putts, (but) I felt like I misread them. To go 72 holes without a bogey is pretty awesome."

The last player to win a PGA Tour event while going 72 holes without a bogey remains Lee Trevino, who did so at the 1974 New Orleans Open.

Piercy was in search of his fifth career win on Tour and first since last spring, when he teamed with Billy Horschel to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Instead he'll leave Dallas with four square-free scorecards and his best result of a strong season that now includes six top-10s in 16 starts heading into next week's PGA Championship.

"I felt comfortable, I was kind of in the groove. I knew the swing, where I was at. Hit it really good," Piercy said. "The back nine it cooled off a little bit. Take your hat off to Sung Kang. He played great. You play great, no bogeys, but there's always somebody that's a little bit better sometimes."