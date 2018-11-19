Sponsored: Callaway's 'The Jump' showcases golf's Next Big Things

They were four of golf's best amateurs. They've now made "The Jump" to the pros and they're looking to solidify themselves among the game's best.

They are Maverick McNealy, Norman Xiong, Sam Burns and Dylan Meyer. Learn more about what drives these young superstars on and off the course in this new Callaway showcase and click here for more Callaway originals.

Dylan Meyer

Prior to turning professional, Dylan Meyer established himself as one of the top amateurs in the world as a collegiate standout at the University of Illinois. With a top-25 finish in his first major appearance, the gritty and tenacious Evansville, Indiana product is ready to build on that and make a statement at the next level.





Norman Xiong

With a 134 mph swing speed and 190+ mph ball speed, Norman Xiong is already turning heads on Tour with his sheer power and athleticism. After a record-breaking collegiate career, the 19-year-old is ready to take the next step when he tees it up against the best in the world.





Maverick McNealy

Though only having two offers to play golf in college, Maverick McNealy went from walk-on to Haskins Award winner at Stanford University. A hockey player at heart, Mav’s resilient attitude and methodical approach on the golf course has him poised to make a name for himself on Tour.





Sam Burns

With three high school state championships, four wins in fifteen collegiate starts, and a victory in his first year as professional, Sam Burns has been dominant at every level of his golf career. After earning his PGA Tour card in 2018, he looks to add to his already impressive resume.