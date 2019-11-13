Tiger Woods has been known to have a salty mouth on the golf course but he’s usually PG while doing interviews.

In a recent interview with an Australian radio show, however, Woods casually dropped the F-bomb.

Woods, who will captain – and play for – the U.S. Presidents Cup team at Royal Melbourne, joined “Triple M’s Hot Breakfast” on Tuesday to discuss everything from the upcoming matches to his eventual retirement.

In regards to the latter, Woods said, “For me, it’ll be simple. I love spearfishing. I love being in the water, I love hunting. I like going on hunting trips, fishing trips and diving trips so to me, just being out in nature is the f***ing ultimate best.”

As you can see in the video, the radio hosts loved the unfiltered moment.