Tiger Woods will begin his quest for a fourth U.S. Open title alongside two other men who know what it takes to win the event.

Thursday the USGA released full-field tee times for next week's tournament at Pebble Beach, leaving open a handful of spots for players who have not yet rounded out the 156-man field. Making his return to the course where he won by a record 15 shots in 2000, Woods will play the first two rounds alongside 2013 U.S. Open champ Justin Rose and 2015 winner Jordan Spieth. They'll tee off at 5:09 p.m. ET Thursday and 11:24 a.m. ET Friday.

Another marquee grouping will include Phil Mickelson, as he renews his quest to round out the final leg of the career Grand Slam. Mickelson won earlier this year at Pebble Beach, and he'll play the first two rounds with Graeme McDowell, who won this event in 2010 the last time it was played along the Monterey coastline. Rounding out the trio will be 2016 winner Dustin Johnson, as the three will play at 11:13 a.m. Thursday and 4:13 p.m. Friday.

Brooks Koepka will be looking to become just the second player to win three U.S. Open titles in a row, and he enters after successfully defending his title at last month's PGA Championship. Just like at Bethpage, Koepka will play the first two rounds with reigning Open champ Francesco Molinari, but instead of Woods they'll be joined by U.S. Amateur champ Viktor Hovland. Koepka's three-peat bid will start at 4:47 p.m. Thursday, while the group will tee off at 11:02 a.m. Friday.

Rory McIlroy earned the first of his four major titles at the 2011 U.S. Open, and he'll play the first two rounds at Pebble Beach with former Ryder Cup teammate Jon Rahm and Australia's Marc Leishman. They will tee off Thursday at 10:51 a.m. and 4:36 p.m. on Friday.

Full tee times (all times ET; a - amateur):

9:45AM/3:30PM: Sam Saunders, Carlos Ortiz, Marcus Fraser

9:45AM/3:30PM: Luis Gagne (a), Sepp Straka, Julian Etulian

9:56AM/3:41PM: Player TBD, Erik Van Rooyen, Chun An Yu (a)

9:56AM/3:41PM: Dean Burmester, Player TBD, Kyounghoon Lee

10:07AM/3:52PM: Ryan Fox, Thorbjorn Olesen, Player TBD

10:07AM/3:52PM: Clement Sordet, Tom Hoge, Adri Arnaus

10:18AM/4:03PM: Scottie Scheffler, Matt Parziale (a), Nick Taylor

10:18AM/4:03PM: Brian Davis, Kevin O'Connell (a), Billy Hurley III

10:29AM/4:14PM: Patton Kizzire, Jovan Rebula (a), Jason Dufner

10:29AM/4:14PM: Brendon Todd, Luke Donald, Mike Weir

10:40AM/4:25PM: Haotong Li, Bubba Watson, J.B. Holmes

10:40AM/4:25PM: Kyle Stanley, Billy Horschel, Danny Willett

10:51AM/4:36PM: Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Ernie Els

10:51AM/4:36PM: Jon Rahm, Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy

11:02AM/4:47PM: Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

11:02AM/4:47PM: Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau

11:13AM/4:58PM: Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Gary Woodland

11:13AM/4:58PM: Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell

11:24AM/5:09PM: Cameron Smith, Matthew Wallace, Xander Schauffele

11:24AM/5:09PM: Hideki Matsuyama, Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood

11:35AM/5:20PM: C.T. Pan, Abraham Ancer, Brandon Wu (a)

11:35AM/5:20PM: Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen

11:46AM/5:31PM: Chan Kim, Justin Walters, Player TBD

11:46AM/5:31PM: Rob Oppenheim, Rhys Enoch, Richard Lee

11:57AM/5:42PM: Nick Hardy, Noah Norton (a), Andreas Halvorsen

11:57AM/5:42PM: Andy Pope, Ryan Sullivan, Matthew Naumec

3:30PM/9:45AM: Rory Sabbatini, Sam Horsfield, Roberto Castro

3:30PM/9:45AM: Nathan Lashley, Renato Paratore, Lee Slattery

3:41PM/9:56AM: Cameron Young (a), Marcus Kinhult, Brian Stuard

3:41PM/9:56AM: Player TBD, Collin Morikawa, Aaron Wise

3:52PM/10:07AM: Luke Guthrie, Joseph Bramlett, Charlie Danielson

3:52PM/10:07AM: Merrick Bremner, Chip McDaniel, Cody Gribble

4:03PM/10:18AM: Austin Eckroat (a), Alexander Noren, Charles Howell III

4:03PM/10:18AM: Michael Thorbjornsen (a), Chez Reavie, David Toms

4:14PM/10:29AM: Thomas Pieters, Chesson Hadley, Stewart Hagestad (a)

4:14PM/10:29AM: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Kevin Na, Keegan Bradley

4:25PM/10:40AM: Paul Casey, Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover

4:25PM/10:40AM: Jim Furyk, Henrik Stenson, Brandt Snedeker

4:36PM/10:51AM: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Keith Mitchell, Shugo Imahira

4:36PM/10:51AM: Luke List, Lucas Bjerregaard, Branden Grace

4:47PM/11:02AM: Francesco Molinari, Viktor Hovland (a), Brooks Koepka

4:47PM/11:02AM: Webb Simpson, Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar

4:58PM/11:13AM: Tony Finau, Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter

4:58PM/11:13AM: Byeong Hun An, Devon Bling (a), Mattew Fitzpatrick

5:09PM/11:24AM: Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Tiger Woods

5:09PM/11:24AM: Justin Harding, Aaron Baddeley, Player TBD

5:20PM/11:35AM: Daniel Berger, Matthew Jones, Kodai Ichihara

5:20PM/11:35AM: Ollie Schniederjans, Mikumu Horikawa, Anirban Lahiri

5:31PM/11:46AM: Matthieu Pavon, Chandler Eaton (a), Callum Tarren

5:31PM/11:46AM: Daniel Hillier (a), Alex Prugh, Zac Blair

5:42PM/11:57AM: Eric Dietrich, Guillermo Pereira, Brett Drewitt

5:42PM/11:57AM: Hayden Shieh, Spencer Tibbits (a), Connor Arendell