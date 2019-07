Tiger Woods' fifth Masters trophy just arrived in the mail.

Woods, the 15-time major winner, snapped an 11-year major winless drought with his victory at Augusta National in April.

He had previously won the Masters in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005. Now he needs room on the shelf for 2019.

What does the post office or a shipping service do with a Masters trophy if the winner isn't home? You have to sign for that thing, right? Or is it just sitting on the front step?