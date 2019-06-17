On the heels of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, Brooks Koepka and a strong list of other stars head to TPC River Highlands for this week's Travelers Championship.

The PGA Tour released featured groups on Monday. Tee times will be released Tuesday at noon, but here’s a look at the select trios scheduled to compete Thursday and Friday in Cromwell, Conn.

Bubba Watson/Brooks Koepka/Tony Finau

Koepka, the world's top-ranked player, is coming off a runner-up finish at the U.S. Open. He's tied with Finau for the most runner-up showings since the start of last season (five). Watson is a three-time winner at the Travelers, one shy of Billy Casper's record.

Phil Mickelson/Jordan Spieth/Marc Leishman

Mickelson is making his first Travelers start since 2003, though he was won it twice. Spieth won the 2017 Travelers before going on to win The Open in his next start. That remains Spieth's last victory on Tour. Leishman won the 2012 Travelers and currently leads the International Presidents Cup standings.

Paul Casey/Jason Day/Bryson DeChambeau

Casey's Travelers record includes a pair of runner-up finishes among three top-5s in four starts. Day has four top-5s already this season. DeChambeau tied for ninth last year at TPC River Highlands.

Patrick Cantlay/Francesco Molinari/Justin Thomas

Cantlay, who won earlier this month at the Memorial, shot 60 at the 2011 Travelers as a 19-year-old amateur. That mark remains the best score by an amateur in Tour history. Molinari's three top-5s this season include a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Justin Thomas is making his sixth start at the Travelers with a best finish of T-3 in 2016, though he's coming off a missed cut at the U.S. Open.