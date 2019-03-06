UNLV's Trent wins wild playoff to earn Tour exemption into Vegas event

Tied atop the individual leaderboard Tuesday at the Southern Highlands Collegiate, UNLV sophomore Jack Trent seemed to have the cards stacked against him in Las Vegas.

Trent had never won a college tournament and his playoff opponent was Texas stud freshman Cole Hammer, who had just birdied his final three holes and shot 8-under 64 to draw even with Trent at 10 under. To make his odds worse, Trent plugged his drive in a fairway bunker at the first playoff hole, the par-5 18th at Southern Highlands Golf Club, and soon after double-crossed his third shot in the trees. He ended up with bogey.

Hammer, meanwhile, had 15 feet for his birdie, and then about 2 feet for his par. An exemption into the 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open was all but Hammer's.

But then the unthinkable happened. Hammer missed.

"I thought I was going to lose it there, but he missed his putt and I felt rejuvenated," Trent said.

After both players traded pars on No. 18 again, Trent ended the playoff after three holes by making an 8-footer for birdie.

"To be able to play in the Shriners event is a wonderful opportunity for him," UNLV coach Dwaine Knight said. "All of our guys have the dream to play on the PGA Tour and now he has a spot."

The team portion of Southern Highlands ended in wild fashion, as well. Oklahoma junior Quade Cummins made a 30-footer for birdie to give the Sooners a one-shot victory over Texas.

