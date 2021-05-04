U.S., International teams finalized for Arnold Palmer Cup at Rich Harvest Farms

The 2021 Arnold Palmer Cup teams are complete.
Using different criteria this year because of the COVID-19 impact on the college golf calendar, the U.S. and International teams were decided with all committee and captain's selections. The previous teams were selected using a combination of points and picks.
The two 24-player squads, which consist of 12 men and 12 women, were finalized Tuesday on "Golf Today." There were two captain's picks per side, with the remaining spots determined via the committee. Six players per side were announced on March 3.
The U.S. team is led by Wake Forest senior Emilia Migliaccio, who will play in an American-record fourth Palmer Cup. Florida's Ricky Castillo and Texas' Pierceson Coody, both Walker Cuppers this week, will also represented the U.S.
The International side includes South Carolina's Pauline Roussin-Bouchard and LSU's Ingrid Lindblad, as well as Wake Forest's Alex Fitzpatrick, also a Walker Cupper, and Arkansas' Julian Perico, who becomes Peru's first Palmer Cup selection.
Here is a complete list of team members:
U.S.
- Sam Bennett, Texas A&M
- Jacob Bridgeman, Clemson
- Ricky Castillo, Florida
- Pierceson Coody, Texas
- Allisen Corpuz, USC
- Nick Gabrelcik, North Florida
- Ryan Hall, South Carolina
- Hannah Harrison, Dallas Baptist
- Lauren Hartlage, Louisville
- Julia Johnson, Ole Miss
- Gina Kim, Duke
- Irene Kim, Northwestern
- Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest
- Brooke Matthews, Arkansas
- Dylan Menante, Pepperdine
- Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest
- William Moll, Vanderbilt
- Trevor Norby, Oklahoma Christian
- Trent Phillips, Georgia
- Brad Reeves, Arizona
- Erica Shepherd, Duke
- Ben Shipp, N.C. State
- Kate Smith, Nebraska
- Latanna Stone, LSU
International
- Puwit Anupansuebsai, San Diego State
- Penny Brown, Stirling
- Eugenio Chacarra, Oklahoma State
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Illinois
- Isabella Fierro, Oklahoma State
- Alex Fitzpatrick, Wake Forest
- Karen Fredgaard, Houston
- Allan Hill, Maynooth
- Bo Jin, Oklahoma State
- Agathe Laisne, Texas
- Yuxin Lin, Florida
- Ingrid Lindblad, LSU
- Pontus Nyholm, Campbell
- Virunpat Olankitkunchai, Maryland
- Joe Pagdin, Florida
- Ana Pelaez, South Carolina
- Emily Price, Kent State
- David Puig, Arizona State
- Julian Perico, Arkansas
- Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, South Carolina
- Emma Spitz, UCLA
- Hugo Townsend, Boise State
- Beatrice Wallin, Florida State
- Lauren Walsh, Wake Forest
This year's edition of the annual team event will be contested June 11-13 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois, outside of Chicago.
The U.S. narrowly leads the all-time series, 12-11-1, but the Internationals have won two of three since the Cup was expanded in 2018 to include more than just players from Europe. Last December at Bay Hill, the Internationals won 40.5-19.5, the greatest margin of victory in 24 editions of the Palmer Cup.