U.S., International teams finalized for Arnold Palmer Cup at Rich Harvest Farms

The 2021 Arnold Palmer Cup teams are complete.

Using different criteria this year because of the COVID-19 impact on the college golf calendar, the U.S. and International teams were decided with all committee and captain's selections. The previous teams were selected using a combination of points and picks.

The two 24-player squads, which consist of 12 men and 12 women, were finalized Tuesday on "Golf Today." There were two captain's picks per side, with the remaining spots determined via the committee. Six players per side were announced on March 3.

The U.S. team is led by Wake Forest senior Emilia Migliaccio, who will play in an American-record fourth Palmer Cup. Florida's Ricky Castillo and Texas' Pierceson Coody, both Walker Cuppers this week, will also represented the U.S.

The International side includes South Carolina's Pauline Roussin-Bouchard and LSU's Ingrid Lindblad, as well as Wake Forest's Alex Fitzpatrick, also a Walker Cupper, and Arkansas' Julian Perico, who becomes Peru's first Palmer Cup selection.

Here is a complete list of team members:

U.S.

Sam Bennett, Texas A&M

Jacob Bridgeman, Clemson

Ricky Castillo, Florida

Pierceson Coody, Texas

Allisen Corpuz, USC

Nick Gabrelcik, North Florida

Ryan Hall, South Carolina

Hannah Harrison, Dallas Baptist

Lauren Hartlage, Louisville

Julia Johnson, Ole Miss

Gina Kim, Duke

Irene Kim, Northwestern

Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest

Brooke Matthews, Arkansas

Dylan Menante, Pepperdine

Emilia Migliaccio, Wake Forest

William Moll, Vanderbilt

Trevor Norby, Oklahoma Christian

Trent Phillips, Georgia

Brad Reeves, Arizona

Erica Shepherd, Duke

Ben Shipp, N.C. State

Kate Smith, Nebraska

Latanna Stone, LSU

International

Puwit Anupansuebsai, San Diego State

Penny Brown, Stirling

Eugenio Chacarra, Oklahoma State

Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Illinois

Isabella Fierro, Oklahoma State

Alex Fitzpatrick, Wake Forest

Karen Fredgaard, Houston

Allan Hill, Maynooth

Bo Jin, Oklahoma State

Agathe Laisne, Texas

Yuxin Lin, Florida

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Pontus Nyholm, Campbell

Virunpat Olankitkunchai, Maryland

Joe Pagdin, Florida

Ana Pelaez, South Carolina

Emily Price, Kent State

David Puig, Arizona State

Julian Perico, Arkansas

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, South Carolina

Emma Spitz, UCLA

Hugo Townsend, Boise State

Beatrice Wallin, Florida State

Lauren Walsh, Wake Forest

This year's edition of the annual team event will be contested June 11-13 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois, outside of Chicago.

The U.S. narrowly leads the all-time series, 12-11-1, but the Internationals have won two of three since the Cup was expanded in 2018 to include more than just players from Europe. Last December at Bay Hill, the Internationals won 40.5-19.5, the greatest margin of victory in 24 editions of the Palmer Cup.