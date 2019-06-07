U.S. opens up lead after Day 1 of Arnold Palmer Cup

The U.S. opened up a four-point lead Friday at the Arnold Palmer Cup.

The Americans lead the International team, 8-4, after Friday’s mixed fourballs at The Alotian Club in Roland, Ark. Three of the last four matches of the 12-match opening session went to the U.S.

The anchor duo of Cole Hammer and Hailee Cooper, both from Texas, topped Jiwon Jeon and Keita Nakajima, 2 and 1. USC’s Jennifer Chang and Duke’s Alex Smalley, and UCLA’s Mariel Galdiano and Texas A&M’s Chandler Phillips each notched 4-and-3 victories while Vanderbilt’s John Augenstein and Wake Forest’s Emilia Migliaccio posted a 4-and-2 win.

BYU’s Peter Kuest and Texas’ Kaitlyn Papp also won their match, making two eagles in a 3-and-1 triumph.

Here are the complete results from Day 1:

Galdiano/Phillips (U.S.) def. Kinhult/Nyfjall, 4 and 3

Migliaccio/Augenstein (U.S.) def. Greville/McClymont, 4 and 2

McCarthy/Scott (Int.) def. Benton/Martin, 3 and 2

Lau/Scott (U.S.) tied Ruffels/Aoshima

Nam/Eckroat (U.S.) def. Laisne/Yu, 1 up

Belac/Gagne (Int.) def. Parmerter/Cummins, 4 and 3

Carlson/Gordon (U.S.) tied Stormo/Rey

Harford/Grimmer (U.S.) def. Go/Pichaikool, 1 up

Papp/Kuest (U.S.) def. Garcia/Ramirez, 3 and 1

Chang/Smalley (U.S.) def. Harm/Schmid, 4 and 3

Naveed/Kanaya (Int.) def. Wu/Kim, 1 up

Cooper/Hammer (U.S.) def. Jeon/Nakajima, 2 and 1