U.S. opens up lead after Day 1 of Arnold Palmer Cup

The U.S. opened up a four-point lead Friday at the Arnold Palmer Cup.
The Americans lead the International team, 8-4, after Friday’s mixed fourballs at The Alotian Club in Roland, Ark. Three of the last four matches of the 12-match opening session went to the U.S.
The anchor duo of Cole Hammer and Hailee Cooper, both from Texas, topped Jiwon Jeon and Keita Nakajima, 2 and 1. USC’s Jennifer Chang and Duke’s Alex Smalley, and UCLA’s Mariel Galdiano and Texas A&M’s Chandler Phillips each notched 4-and-3 victories while Vanderbilt’s John Augenstein and Wake Forest’s Emilia Migliaccio posted a 4-and-2 win.
BYU’s Peter Kuest and Texas’ Kaitlyn Papp also won their match, making two eagles in a 3-and-1 triumph.
Here are the complete results from Day 1:
Galdiano/Phillips (U.S.) def. Kinhult/Nyfjall, 4 and 3
Migliaccio/Augenstein (U.S.) def. Greville/McClymont, 4 and 2
McCarthy/Scott (Int.) def. Benton/Martin, 3 and 2
Lau/Scott (U.S.) tied Ruffels/Aoshima
Nam/Eckroat (U.S.) def. Laisne/Yu, 1 up
Belac/Gagne (Int.) def. Parmerter/Cummins, 4 and 3
Carlson/Gordon (U.S.) tied Stormo/Rey
Harford/Grimmer (U.S.) def. Go/Pichaikool, 1 up
Papp/Kuest (U.S.) def. Garcia/Ramirez, 3 and 1
Chang/Smalley (U.S.) def. Harm/Schmid, 4 and 3
Naveed/Kanaya (Int.) def. Wu/Kim, 1 up
Cooper/Hammer (U.S.) def. Jeon/Nakajima, 2 and 1