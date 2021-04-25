Vanderbilt beats Arkansas for SEC men's crown after final-hole coin flip, lip-out

The SEC men's title came down to the final hole Sunday in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

And what an exciting hole it was.

With Vanderbilt and Arkansas already securing two points apiece, the only match left on the course was that between Commodores sophomore William Moll and Arkansas freshman Manuel Lozada. The deciding point only came after a coin flip and a lip-out, as Moll took the match to give Vanderbilt its second SEC Championship in program history.

Moll was 1 up as the competitors teed off on the par-4 18th at Sea Island's Seaside Course. Amazingly, both he and Lozada's tee shots ended up in the fairway 161 yards from the hole. A coin flip was needed to decide who hit their approach shot first.

Moll lost the flip and then found the green about 20 feet away. Lozada followed by hitting his approach to about 15 feet.

After Moll missed his birdie putt, Lozada had a chance to send the match to extra holes. His birdie try looked good, too, before it caught the right side of the cup and lipped out.

Moll tapped in his par to give the Commodores, which knocked off Alabama in the semifinals on Sunday morning, a 3-2 victory over the reigning SEC champions. Vanderbilt, which won its first SEC title back in 2017, also got points from Reid Davenport and Cole Sherwood in the final.

Julian Perico and SEC individual champion Segundo Pinto won final matches for Arkansas, which beat Texas A&M in the semifinals.