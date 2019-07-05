The European Tour's Master of Social Media is at it again.

Eddie Pepperell faced off against Ryan Fox in the European Tour's latest 14-club challenge. The stage was Lahinch's par-3 eighth hole. The name of the game: hit the green more than your opponent, and if one player uses a club both players lose it.

"I wasn't this pumped when I played at Augusta," Pepperell joked after nearly holing a 3-iron from 152 yards.

The pair actually hit the green with the first six clubs, gap wedge to 6-iron. Pepperell then missed the first shot, with 5-iron, but redeemed himself by sneaking a 4-iron on the back part of the green. Fox responded with a more impressive shot, teeing it high and hitting a face-wide-open 2-iron on the putting surface.

After Pepperell's 3-iron shot, which he called "a wonderful work of art" before anointing himself "Picasso with a club," the long-hitting Fox went just long with driver. That set the stage for Pepperell's winning shot.

"Bring me the putter," Pepperell said.

The shot was spectacular, as Pepperell hopped the trap, used the bank and found the green to win, 6-5. (Eleven of 14 greens hit? That's just incredible.)

But the celebration was even better.

"Six and a Thomas Pieters right there," Pepperell said.

He's just going to need a new putter shaft.