Watch: Grayson Murray fired up after hole-in-one at Honda Classic

Getty Images

It's not the 16th at TPC Scottsdale, but the par-3 17th at PGA National has become quite the rowdy hole of its own over the last few years.

That only intensifies when the fans experience a hole-in-one up close and personal like they were treated to Saturday by Grayson Murray at the Honda Classic.

Not sure if that hat toss was meant to land in the stands, but it doesn't matter either way when Murray walked up to the green to pick his ball up out of the cup.

Murray needed a boost like that near the end of his third round. Things weren't quite going his way, making the turn in 2 over following a triple bogey at the par-4 fourth. He would get one of those back with a birdie at the par-4 11th, but then dropped it right back at No. 15.

Honda Classic: Full-field scores | Full coverage

It's hard to imagine by how fired up Murray was walking up to the green, but Saturday's hole-in-one marks the fourth of his career.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Steele leads at Honda despite two late bogeys

BY Associated Press  — 

Brendan Steele made a couple of big mistakes down the stretch, and still was more than good enough to grab the outright lead at the midpoint of The Honda Classic.
Golf Central

Trio of Englishmen giving spark to Honda Classic

BY Randall Mell  — 

Just when the Honda Classic needed a spark, a trio of Englishmen provided it as Lee Westwood, Luke Donald and Tommy Fleetwood all find themselves in contention.
Golf Central

Watch: Steele robbed of ace, car at Honda Classic

BY Carson Williams  — 

A tap-in birdie is more than one could ask for on any hole of the famed and difficult Bear Trap, but it was almost brutal how he got it.