Phil Mickelson got an assist from above Friday at the U.S. Open.

After hitting his drive down the fairway at Pebble Beach's par-4 10th hole, Mickelson watched as a seagull swooped down and waddled over to Mickelson's ball. After a few attempts to pick up the ball in its beak, the seagull gave up.

It did get the assist, though. Mickelson went on to birdie the hole to move back to 2 under for the championship.