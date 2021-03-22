WGC-Match Play odds: Justin Thomas favored over Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau

Can Justin Thomas go back-to-back?

The oddsmakers at PointsBet Sportsbook think so, as they have Thomas tabbed as the betting favorite to win the WGC-Dell Match Play. Thomas is coming off a victory two weeks ago at The Players, is listed at +1100 odds, just ahead of Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau.

Here’s a look at notable odds for this week’s match-play action at Austin Country Club:

+1100: Justin Thomas

+1200: Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau

+1300: Dustin Johnson

+1600: Rory McIlroy

+1800: Collin Morikawa

+2200: Paul Casey

+2500: Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

