WGC-Match Play odds: Justin Thomas favored over Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau

Can Justin Thomas go back-to-back?
The oddsmakers at PointsBet Sportsbook think so, as they have Thomas tabbed as the betting favorite to win the WGC-Dell Match Play. Thomas is coming off a victory two weeks ago at The Players, is listed at +1100 odds, just ahead of Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau.
Here’s a look at notable odds for this week’s match-play action at Austin Country Club:
- +1100: Justin Thomas
- +1200: Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau
- +1300: Dustin Johnson
- +1600: Rory McIlroy
- +1800: Collin Morikawa
- +2200: Paul Casey
- +2500: Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
