WGC-Match Play odds: Justin Thomas favored over Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau

Justin Thomas
Can Justin Thomas go back-to-back?

The oddsmakers at PointsBet Sportsbook think so, as they have Thomas tabbed as the betting favorite to win the WGC-Dell Match Play. Thomas is coming off a victory two weeks ago at The Players, is listed at +1100 odds, just ahead of Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau.

Here’s a look at notable odds for this week’s match-play action at Austin Country Club:

  • +1100: Justin Thomas
  • +1200: Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau
  • +1300: Dustin Johnson
  • +1600: Rory McIlroy
  • +1800: Collin Morikawa
  • +2200: Paul Casey
  • +2500: Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

For complete and most updated odds, click here.

