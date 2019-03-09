If you’ve been playing golf your whole life and have never made an ace, here’s a story that will make you irrationally mad.

On Thursday, The Golfer’s Journal asked their followers for their crazy hole-in-one stories, and one reaction sent Golf Twitter into a meltdown.

Bill Rich (@williamrrich) responded that his wife, Paula, made a hole-in-one in just her fifth round ever played. She holed a driver from 118 yards on the par-3 12th hole at Butte Creek Country Club in Chico, Ca.

What’s even better is a look at her scorecard – 9-9-1-9-9. Classic.

My wife Paula on her 5th round ever. Driver from 118. pic.twitter.com/SQZjbdqAjF — Bill Rich (@williamrrich) March 7, 2019

The reaction was about what you’d expect. As hard as it is to believe, not everyone was happy for Paula.

Stunning consistency with the occasional moment of brilliance. Who could want more? — Gieusahaggis (@Gieusahaggis1) March 7, 2019

Dont take this the wrong way but, I hate your wife — Adam Wiedmeyer (@woody9teen) March 8, 2019

F me. 44yr old +2 index and still sitting on 0 of those for my life. — buckwild (@fryerbuckwild) March 8, 2019

I'm sure she's a nice lady, but....... pic.twitter.com/d0aEwY6sPl — Enrique Garcia (@GolfSpy_STUDque) March 7, 2019

I think I hate your wife 😂 — Tom Battersby (@tbatts12) March 8, 2019

As for Paula herself, she doesn't know what all the fuss is about.