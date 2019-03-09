Twitter melts down over woman's ace in fifth round ever

If you’ve been playing golf your whole life and have never made an ace, here’s a story that will make you irrationally mad.

On Thursday, The Golfer’s Journal asked their followers for their crazy hole-in-one stories, and one reaction sent Golf Twitter into a meltdown.

Bill Rich (@williamrrich) responded that his wife, Paula, made a hole-in-one in just her fifth round ever played. She holed a driver from 118 yards on the par-3 12th hole at Butte Creek Country Club in Chico, Ca.

What’s even better is a look at her scorecard – 9-9-1-9-9. Classic.

The reaction was about what you’d expect. As hard as it is to believe, not everyone was happy for Paula.

As for Paula herself, she doesn't know what all the fuss is about.

