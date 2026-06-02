‘Mad Scientist’ Bryson DeChambeau gets a little help from AI

Golf must have been much more complicated for Bryson DeChambeau nearly a decade ago when his mind would race through nine calculations before each shot, from the obvious (yardage and wind) to the scientific (air density and dew point).

Now he apparently just talks to Gemini to find solutions.

That’s what he explained after the most recent LIV Golf event in South Korea when digging it out of the dirt wasn’t enough.

“I spent some long hours on the range trying to figure some stuff out and I was talking to AI quite a bit last night trying to go through some different physics principles that makes the club turn over, having some alpha torque and gamma torque put in there,” DeChambeau said Sunday.

“I was like, ‘What makes that possibly do that?’ And was talking about just grip pressure and tension.”

He closed with a 65 to finish third, one shot out of the playoff.

DeChambeau had been spotted on the practice range the night before the final round and was asked if he was using AI while hitting golf balls.

“I was slamming the club in the ground trying to figure out what to do. I was frustrated,” he said. “I didn’t actually figure it out on the range. I went back and started talking to Gemini and trying to figure out just what it could be to passively make the club turn over.

“I’m still working it out,” he said. “I don’t have the answer.”