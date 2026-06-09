Rocket Classic to end with 2026 tournament as sponsor declines extension

The PGA Tour confirmed that next month’s Rocket Classic will be the last sponsored by the mortgage company.

Rocket, which became the title sponsor of the Detroit event in 2019 and has been a Tour partner for 13 years, could have extended its sponsorship through 2027 but declined that option.

“The PGA Tour is grateful to Rocket, which will conclude a 13-year run as a title sponsor following this year’s Rocket Classic. We remain interested in the Detroit market and will explore options for a new sponsor,” a statement from the Tour read.

New leadership at Rocket seems to have factored into its decision to end its sponsorship. In a statement provided to The Detroit News, Rocket Classic tournament director Mark Hollis said, “We are incredibly proud of what this tournament has meant to the city, from creating unforgettable moments for fans to raising more than $10 million for local organizations. When we launched the Rocket Classic, our mission was to shine a national spotlight on Detroit. That mission has been accomplished.”

The loss of Rocket, which also sponsored an event in Washington D.C. for five years before moving to Detroit, leaves a hole in the Tour’s 2027 schedule, but sources were confident a replacement could be found, either in Detroit or elsewhere.

Beyond 2027 it remains to be seen where an event in Detroit would fit into the schedule. The Tour is moving toward a two-tier schedule after next year that would feature Track 1 and 2 events. Where Detroit would fit into that system remains to be seen, but the city is a top-15 media market in the United States and would be a strong candidate for elevated status.

Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said at The Players Championship in March that he expects “to make more meaningful progress by this summer, and following our June 22 board meeting,” on the structure of the future schedule.