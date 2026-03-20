Texas Children’s Houston Open features Scottie Scheffler, defending champ Min Woo Lee

The Texas Children’s Houston Open returns to Memorial Park Golf course next week for the sixth consecutive year.

A field of 133 players will compete in what will be the 12th tournament of the PGA Tour season.

Scottie Scheffler headlines the field after a tie for 22nd at The Players Championship. The world No. 1 will be joined by Min Woo Lee, who earned his first PGA Tour win at the tournament last year by defeating Scheffler and Gary Woodland, who is also back in the field, by a stroke.

Here’s a look at the full field:

The Texas Children's Houston Open is the 12th event of the 2026 PGA TOUR Season and is being hosted at Memorial Park Golf Course for the sixth consecutive time.



The field features World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Min Woo Lee.



Field for the Texas Children's… pic.twitter.com/d57PuetmNh — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) March 20, 2026

Brooks Koepka will compete for the first time since 2021, after his departure from LIV this year. Rickie Fowler, Jason Day and Adam Scott will also tee off in the competitive field.

As part of the tournament, select players like Woodland, Koepka and Lee will wear custom golf shoes inspired by patients at Texas Children’s to help raise awareness and money to support care and research for the hospital.

Catch the tournament action live on Golf Channel beginning on March 26 at 3 p.m. ET.