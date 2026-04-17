Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026: Full field, format and how to watch

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans begins Monday, April 20, at TPC Louisiana.

The tournament is made up of 74 two-man teams competing for a $9.5-million purse.

The solo stop in Cajun Country is also the only FedExCup event on the PGA Tour schedule that showcases teams competing, rather than individuals. While the tournament has been played since 1958, it has only been a team event since 2017.

Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak were crowned Zurich Classic champions last year, capturing their first PGA Tour wins in the process.

Griffin and Novak look to defend their title against a competitive field that includes 2024 winner Shane Lowry. This time around Lowry is without his friend and two-time Masters champion Rory McIlroy.

Without McIlroy in the field this year, Lowry is teaming up with Brooks Koepka.

The first round begins Thursday, April 23. Here’s a look at the full field:

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans has featured a two-man team format since 2017 and is the only official FedExCup event on the PGA TOUR schedule that uses a team format.



The field consists of 74 teams (148 players), with each team comprised of two professionals.



Zurich Classic… pic.twitter.com/5gXIVF2FWj — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) April 17, 2026

How to watch the 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (ET):

April 23

April 24



April 25



1-3 p.m.: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Third Round (Golf Channel)



3-6 p.m.: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Third Round (CBS)

April 26

