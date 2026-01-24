Skip navigation
Scottie Scheffler Blades Brown split image
Halfway to Sunday: Top American Express storylines with cut, 36 holes left
Scottie Scheffler is a big draw in the strongest American Express field in years. And now there’s a teenager who was one putt away from becoming the youngest player in PGA Tour history to break 60.
The American Express - Round Two
The American Express 2026: Third-round tee times, pairings and how to watch
Tee times, pairings and how to watch Round 3 of The American Express, across all three course in La Quinta, California.
The American Express 2026 - Round Two
04:46
Highlights, interview: Brown ‘stoked’ after 60 at AmEx
Blades Brown, 18, shot 60 Friday at The American Express, narrowly missing a 59 on the final hole. Watch highlights and hear from the teen, who left the course far more excited than disappointed.
The American Express 2026 - Round Two
01:11
Blades Brown agonizingly close to 59 at AmEx
Blades Brown needed to birdie his final hole Friday to shoot 59 at The American Express. He had a 7-footer to do so, but skirted the right edge.