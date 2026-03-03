Skip navigation
More News
02:19
Whoop shows heart rates on the rise at Bear Trap
It’s no surprise that players get a little anxious when playing the Bear Trap at PGA National. Whoop showed that to be the case at the 2026 Cognizant Classic.
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2026: Odds, favorites for Bay Hill Club
After taking a week off, the top-ranked players in the world return to Bay Hill Club and Lodge for the third signature event of the season. Who is favorited to win?
03:34
Where do events like Cognizant fit in a Tour world of ‘scarcity’?
The PGA Tour is promoting “scarcity.” What does that mean for a tournament like the Cognizant Classic? Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss on “Golf Today.”
Q&A: Max Homa on battling chronic disease, his game, and why he’s hopeful for future
Homa spoke with Golf Channel as part of a sponsor’s campaign to raise awareness for seb derm, a condition that has plagued Homa since his teenage years.
