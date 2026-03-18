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04:18
Schauffele searching for feeling he had early at The Players
Xander Schauffele is the top-ranked player in the field at the Valspar Championship. He’s looking to regain the form he had through the first two days of last week’s Players Championship.
‘I don’t seek out dumb people': Viktor Hovland on why change is constant
You can’t write a Viktor Hovland story without the central theme being his ceaseless pursuit of ‘it.’ Whatever ‘it’ is – and if ‘it’ exists – that would satisfy his swing’s soul.
S.H. Kim faces return to Korea, even if he qualifies for Masters
Kim has through the Valero Texas Open before he is scheduled to return to South Korea for mandatory military service.
06:58
Hovland reunites with coach as search continues in Valspar defense
Much like a year ago, Viktor Hovland is working with a new coach entering the Valspar Championship. It paid off with a victory in 2025, but can it do the same in ’26? Hovland spoke to the media Tuesday at Innisbrook.
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