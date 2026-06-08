Miles Russell playing U.S. Open final qualifier with Charlie Woods as caddie

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – If Miles Russell gets through his U.S. Open final qualifier on Monday at BallenIsles Country Club, he’ll do so alongside the son of a three-time U.S. Open champion.

Russell, the world’s top-ranked junior and 10th-ranked amateur, will have fellow 17-year-old Charlie Woods as his caddie for the 36-hole qualifier.

The pair are close friends, share an agent and are both verbally committed to Florida State for 2027. Russell is already a two-time AJGA Rolex Junior Player of the Year, winning the first honor at 15 years old and breaking Charlie’s dad’s record as the youngest recipient.

Charlie on Miles Russell's bag this morning!



Charlie is caddying for Miles, who is the world’s top-ranked junior and 10th-ranked amateur, in today's @usopengolf 36-hole qualifier.



The pair are close friends, share an agent and are both verbally committed to Florida State.… https://t.co/jSc5X8lQF7 pic.twitter.com/QsqyzWW8Vi — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 8, 2026

Woods, who lives nearby and didn’t make it through his local qualifier, just qualified for his third straight U.S. Junior Amateur.

Russell also made headlines back in April when he was supposed to loop for Asterisk Talley in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. He was forced to cancel those plans, however, after he Monday-qualified into a Korn Ferry Tour event.