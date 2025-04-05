Skip navigation
Scores
Scores
RBC Heritage
JM Eagle LA Championship
Senior PGA Championship
Joburg Ladies Open
Schedules
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
News
Videos
Airtimes
Watch Now
Watch Now
Golf Channel 24/7
Golf Channel Schedule
Podcasts
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
NCAA
Scores
RBC Heritage
JM Eagle LA Championship
Senior PGA Championship
Joburg Ladies Open
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
News
Videos
Airtimes
Watch Now
Golf Channel 24/7
Golf Channel Schedule
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
NCAA
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Bernat Escuder win at Augusta
April 5, 2025 02:44 PM
Kansas State senior Carla Bernat Escuder shot 4-under 68 Saturday at Augusta National, winning the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in a dramatic final round.
Related Videos
07:21
HLs: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 1
07:58
Highlights: 2025 Walker Cup, Day 1 foursomes
19:29
HLs: NCAA Men’s Team Match Play, final
Latest Clips
08:09
Fitzpatrick leads after highlight-reel second round at RBC Heritage
01:54
Hovland discusses improvements to his game after tough season start
05:38
LPGA highlights: 2026 JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 2
09:43
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 2
16
Theegala holes out for second eagle at RBC Heritage
06:36
PGA of America highlights: 2026 Senior PGA Championship, Round 2
33
Fitzpatrick converts bounce off tree into a birdie
06:44
Scheffler overcomes shocking start to shoot 68 at RBC Heritage
03:18
Langer, 68, shoots 66 to share lead at Senior PGA Championship
05:54
LPGA highlights: 2026 JM Eagle LA Championship, first round
29
An ace for Yu! Liu makes hole-in-one at LPGA’s JM Eagle
01:00
Coach talk pays off as Fitzpatrick shoots 65 at RBC with 20 putts
09:52
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 1
02:22
‘Want to play between the trees, not in them': Fowler on early Harbour Town success
02:52
Åberg (63) where he wants to be — in regular contention
22
Scheffler’s opening tee shot goes OB at RBC Heritage
08:16
NCAA golf highlights 2026: Western Intercollegiate, final round
03:32
Uncertainty among LIV Golf and PGA Tour players: Lewis
06:11
LIV Golf funded through season, says CEO; and then?
50
LIV Golf CEO says funding is good through 2026 season: Hoggard
05:23
What legal challenges does LIV Golf face if reports of funding cuts are true?
08:39
‘Wheel was not broken': McGinley on LIV’s shortcomings from inception to now
01:29
Rolapp reaction to LIV news: Hearing things like everyone else
12:52
Reinvesting in LIV Golf makes no sense without prospect of profitability: Lynch
02:50
If LIV collapses what would PGA Tour re-entry look like for DeChambeau, Rahm?
04:37
NCAA golf highlights 2026: Western Intercollegiate, Round 2
02:14
McGinley: For Rory, it’s all about legacy at the point
08:44
Wie West to play Mizuho Americas ahead of U.S. Women’s Open return
01:04
Faldo on whether McIlroy is the greatest European player of all time
03:48
RBC Heritage can seem like ‘therapy’ after Masters week
Close Ad