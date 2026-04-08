Skip navigation
Scores
Scores
Masters Tournament
Schedules
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
Masters Tournament
News
Videos
Airtimes
Watch Now
Watch Now
Golf Channel 24/7
Golf Channel Schedule
Podcasts
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
NCAA
Scores
Masters Tournament
Schedules
PGA TOUR
LPGA
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
Masters Tournament
News
Videos
Airtimes
Watch Now
Golf Channel 24/7
Golf Channel Schedule
Podcasts
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav
College Golf Talk
Golf Today
PGA TOUR
LPGA Tour
DP World Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour Champions
NCAA
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley: Full press conference
April 8, 2026 06:22 PM
Augusta National Golf Club and Masters Tournament chairman Fred Ridley speaks to the media ahead of the 90th Masters Tournament.
Related Videos
10:02
Highlights: 2026 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals
02:35
2026 Drive, Chip and Putt Nationals Finals trophy presentation
01:22
Drive, Chip and Putt: Cheetah Baez inspires -- even her dad
01:49
Valero Texas Open should wrap up on time Sunday: Lewis
02:59
‘Doesn’t define me': Asterisk emotional after Augusta loss
55
Too much start-stop: Coughlin says she couldn’t get into rhythm on back nine
07:12
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: Aramco Championship, Round 2
07:49
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Valero Texas Open, Round 2
07:19
Örtengren’s brother to caddie her final round at Augusta
01:50
Nelly Korda, Charley Hull finish strong at Shadow Creek
02:50
Korda sisters on traveling together: ‘We’re so indecisive’
10:57
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Valero Texas Open, Round 1
01:19
Odwin first player from Barbados to make cut at Augusta National Women’s Am
08:04
Highlights: 2026 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 1
02:35
‘Easy to focus on task at hand': Spieth sees no similarities between San Antonio, Augusta
02:59
Marin co-leader at Augusta National Women’s Am after 18 holes
06:47
Åberg: Glad collapse at The Players came before Augusta
08:28
Dr. Gupta on Tiger recovery: ‘This will not be a quick fix’
01:27
‘Gary! Gary! Gary!’ Woodland celebrates emotional win at Houston Open
01:35
Knapp nearly sets new course and tournament record in Houston
07:50
Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash in Florida
45
Breaking news: Tiger Woods involved in rollover crash
04:13
Woodland leads Houston Open after finishing with three straight birdies
08:16
LPGA highlights 2026: Ford Championship, Round 1
04:58
Woodland: Iron shaft change has led to restored confidence
02:33
Koepka struggles again in opening round, shoots 5-over 75 at Houston Open
09:57
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 1
11:04
Ko had thoughts of 59, thrilled with 60 at Ford Championship
04:40
Bhatia debuts in India with everything from a ‘2' to an ‘8'
01:32
Burns fires seven birdies in first round of Houston Open
Latest Clips
03:36
DeChambeau calls rivalry with McIlroy ‘great for the game’
20:21
Scheffler on cookie bargaining and the state of his game
02:06
It’s a New Work Day: Fitzpatrick seeks new beginning at Masters
02:14
Drive with Precision: Navigating narrow fairways at Augusta National Golf Club
28:43
DeChambeau describes support for Asterisk Talley and inspiring the next generation
21:54
Rahm on Champions Dinner: ‘One of the coolest experiences of my life’
28:04
McIlroy on embracing Masters week: ‘It’s a dream come true’
19:45
Fleetwood: Fun with his son ... and maybe a green jacket?
05:36
Day, Couples among Masters players asked about Woods
01:27
Players offer early impression on Augusta National
03:13
It’s a New Work Day: Rose looks to change history at Augusta
02:07
Drive with Precision: The risk-reward par-4 third at Augusta National
02:53
Rory’s 2025 Masters win better than Jack in ’86, Tiger in ’19?
18:02
Reed wanted to return to ‘traditional way of golf and playing’ at this tournament
20:39
Gotterup talks nerves, flowers and 2019 Masters ahead of Augusta debut
02:51
Morikawa’s back OK, other parts of body ‘not cooperating’
01:04
Penske Performance: How JJ Spaun won his 2nd Valero Texas Open
02:28
Whoop: Heart-racing action at the Valero Texas Open
02:12
Spaun’s daughter crashes interview after Valero win
05:52
LPGA Tour highlights 2026: Aramco Championship, final round
59
Coughlin realized Shadow Creek victory was in her hands at this moment
07:54
PGA Tour highlights 2026: Valero Texas Open, final round
05:22
Scheffler and newborn have arrived at Augusta; his game, too?
21
Spaun drives par 4, makes eagle to take Valero Texas Open lead
01:03
Åberg, in the rain, chips in for birdie Sunday at TPC San Antonio
03:50
Masters champ McIlroy enjoying early time at Augusta
10:14
LPGA highlights: 2026 Aramco Championship, Round 3
04:54
Highlights: 2026 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, final round
08:37
Wie West on impact of Augusta National Women’s Amateur
12:18
Nancy Lopez on Augusta: ‘I would’ve given my left arm to be able to play an event like this’
Close Ad