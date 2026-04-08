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Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley: Full press conference

April 8, 2026 06:22 PM
Augusta National Golf Club and Masters Tournament chairman Fred Ridley speaks to the media ahead of the 90th Masters Tournament.

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