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DP World Tour highlights 2026: Austrian Alpine Open, Round 3
May 30, 2026 03:13 PM
Sepp Straka sits six strokes off the lead at his native event in Austria this weekend. Japan's Kota Kaneko carries the 54-hole into Sunday's final round.
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