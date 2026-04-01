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Balsam: The legal implications of Tiger's statement
March 31, 2026 08:22 PM
Legal expert Jodi Balsam joins "Golf Central" to discuss how Tiger Woods' Tuesday evening statement in the aftermath of his Friday arrest on suspicion of DUI could impact his legal case.
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