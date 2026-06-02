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Stout's star power and a wild day for teams at NCAA men's championships

June 1, 2026 11:36 PM
Former NCAA individual champion Billy Ray Brown talks about new champ Preston Stout and the hectic day that unfolded at La Costa Resort and Spa.

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