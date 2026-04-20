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Fitzpatrick beats Scheffler, handles partisan crowd at RBC Heritage

April 20, 2026 12:08 AM
Matt Fitzpatrick won his second RBC Heritage title with a playoff victory over world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. He also quieted a partisan crowd at Hilton Head.

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