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Fitzpatrick brothers talk record-setting performance at Zurich

April 25, 2026 11:19 PM
Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick set a couple of new tournament scoring records Saturday at the Zurich Classic. Brentley Romine talked to the brothers, who are up by four strokes.

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