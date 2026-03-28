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Hoggard: The next steps in Tiger's legal process
March 27, 2026 09:55 PM
Rex Hoggard joins Rich Lerner on "Golf Central" to discuss the possible next steps in Tiger Woods' legal process after being arrested Friday for DUI.
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