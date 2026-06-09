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How Shinnecock 2026 will be different than 2004 and 2018

June 8, 2026 11:55 PM
John Bodenhamer, the USGA's chief championships officer, joined Rich Lerner to talk about the Shinnecock setup and how it will differ from the troubles of 2004 and 2018 U.S. Opens.

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