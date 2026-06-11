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James set to make pro debut after leading PGA Tour U ranking
June 11, 2026 08:48 AM
Ben James, who authored an incredible career at Virginia, will make his professional debut at the RBC Canadian Open. He talked to Rex Hoggard.
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