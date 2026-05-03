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Moving Day: Scheffler charges at Doral, but is it enough?

May 2, 2026 09:33 PM
Scottie Scheffler did what he could on this Penske Moving Day at the 2026 Cadillac Championship, but he's still chasing Cameron Young at Doral.

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