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PGA Tour confident purse sizes will increase: Source

April 30, 2026 08:53 PM
Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard provides an update on the future of PGA Tour's purse sizes and its schedule amid news that the Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has divested from LIV Golf.

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