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Hoggard details PGA Tour player meeting at Quail Hollow

May 5, 2026 08:02 PM
PGA Tour CEO held a player meeting Tuesday at Quail Hollow, site of the Truist Championship. Rex Hoggard joined "Golf Central" with details.

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