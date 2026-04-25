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Players react to Furyk returning as 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup captain

April 24, 2026 09:08 PM
Players react to the announcement that Jim Furyk will return as captain for the 2027 Ryder Cup in Ireland, as the U.S. looks to win overseas for the first time in decades.

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