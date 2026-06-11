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Putting separates first-round leaders at RBC Canadian Open

June 11, 2026 03:40 PM
Rex Hoggard discussed the speed of the greens with Tony Finau and Sam Ryder after their 5-under 65 opening rounds at the RBC Canadian Open on Thursday.

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