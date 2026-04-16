Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

'Want to play between the trees, not in them': Fowler on early Harbour Town success

April 16, 2026 05:19 PM
Rickie Fowler sat down with Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard to discuss his opening round 6-under 65 at the RBC Heritage.

Related Videos

LIV Golf Mexico City - Previews
03:32
Uncertainty among LIV Golf and PGA Tour players: Lewis
LIV Golf Mexico City - Previews
06:11
LIV Golf funded through season, says CEO; and then?
LIV Golf Dallas - Day Three
50
LIV Golf CEO says funding is good through 2026 season: Hoggard
LIV Golf Mexico City - Previews
05:23
What legal challenges does LIV Golf face if reports of funding cuts are true?
LIV Golf Mexico City - Previews
08:39
‘Wheel was not broken': McGinley on LIV’s shortcomings from inception to now
LIV Golf Mexico City - Previews
01:29
Rolapp reaction to LIV news: Hearing things like everyone else
GOLF: JUN 22 LIV Golf League Nashville
12:52
Reinvesting in LIV Golf makes no sense without prospect of profitability: Lynch
Valero Texas Open 2026 - Final Round
02:12
Spaun’s daughter crashes interview after Valero win
Valero Texas Open 2026 - Round Three
01:49
Valero Texas Open should wrap up on time Sunday: Lewis
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Practice Round
04:25
Romine: The story behind Shoemaker’s viral slow-play moment
Valspar Championship 2026 - Final Round
02:35
‘Easy to focus on task at hand': Spieth sees no similarities between San Antonio, Augusta
Hero World Challenge 2024 - Previews
10:54
Chamblee: ‘Great news’ that Woods is seeking treatment
U.S. Open - Round One
03:52
Balsam: The legal implications of Tiger’s statement
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Final Round
07:14
Woods pleads not guilty to DUI; requests jury trial
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 - Round Two
05:49
Final Masters birth on the line at Valero Texas Open
Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club
02:32
Journey to Augusta: Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Final Round
07:35
Woodland explains emotions, dealing with Friday incident
GOLF: MAR 29 PGA Texas Children's Houston Open
05:01
Woodland’s timeline: U.S. Open win to surgery to recovery and victory
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Round Three
07:33
Woodland focused on present: ‘I gotta take care of myself right now’
Hero World Challenge 2025 - Previews
06:29
Chamblee on Woods: ‘You have to wait for the facts to play out’
TGL Finals presented by SoFi: Match 1 - JUP v LA
03:21
Hoggard: The next steps in Tiger’s legal process
TGL presented by SoFi: BAY v JUP
07:44
Rolfing, Hoggard reaction to Tiger’s arrest on suspicion of DUI
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Round Two
04:06
Lee on defending title: ‘A lot of birdies needed’
GOLF: MAR 27 PGA Texas Children's Houston Open
04:06
Koepka struggles ahead of cut at Houston Open
Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 - Round One
02:51
Wyndham’s wild ride: Hole-out, doubles in Round 1 in Houston
1774299425734043.jpg
02:40
From Valhalla to Augusta for Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals
Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 - Final Round
07:00
M.W. Lee gears up to defend Houston Open title
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
04:46
Reagan Zibilski excited for Augusta National Women’s Amateur debut
1774298158031540.jpg
02:32
Show and tell: LPGA Tour broadcast enhancements
Valspar Championship 2026 - Final Round
01:16
Fitzpatrick upset with pace of play on Valspar Sunday

Latest Clips

1776376923234024.jpg
01:00
Coach talk pays off as Fitzpatrick shoots 65 at RBC with 20 putts
RBC Heritage 2026 - Round One
09:52
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 1
1776364704712402.jpg
02:52
Åberg (63) where he wants to be — in regular contention
1776363083833532.jpg
22
Scheffler’s opening tee shot goes OB at RBC Heritage
WINT1.jpg
08:16
NCAA golf highlights 2026: Western Intercollegiate, final round
Liv Golf sign at Bolingbrook Golf Course in Bolingbrook, IL.
02:50
If LIV collapses what would PGA Tour re-entry look like for DeChambeau, Rahm?
WESTI-7.jpg
04:37
NCAA golf highlights 2026: Western Intercollegiate, Round 2
2026 Masters Tournament Final Round
02:14
McGinley: For Rory, it’s all about legacy at the point
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Previews
08:44
Wie West to play Mizuho Americas ahead of U.S. Women’s Open return
Thumbnail
01:04
Faldo on whether McIlroy is the greatest European player of all time
RBC Heritage 2025 - Final Round
03:48
RBC Heritage can seem like ‘therapy’ after Masters week
The Masters - Final Round
05:58
Consequences of Garcia’s conduct at Masters: ‘Behavior matters’
WEST-22.jpg
09:06
NCAA golf highlights 2026: Western Intercollegiate, Round 1
The Masters - Final Round
05:01
McIlroy’s putting coach Faxon breaks down Masters performance
rory_tlew.jpg
07:58
McIlroy reflects on second Masters win: ‘I want to stay on this journey’
The Masters - Final Round
04:24
Masters recap: More history, more memories, more McIlroy
The Masters - Final Round
26:40
‘Nature of what’s at stake': McIlroy on why Masters creates turbulence
The Masters - Final Round
03:13
It’s a New Work Day: Young reflects on final round and T-3 finish
The Masters - Final Round
01:22
Drive with Precision: Breaking down McIlroy’s tee shots on No. 13 at the Masters
scottie-scheffler-final-round-2026-Masters.jpg
04:07
Scheffler: Wasn’t able to take advantage of Augusta early in the week
The Masters - Final Round
02:04
Rose after Masters loss: ‘There’s a lot of runway ahead’
The Masters - Final Round
01:17
McIlroy assumes role at ‘head of the table’ without Tiger and Phil at the Masters
cameron-young-18th-hole-augusta.jpg
02:34
Moving Day: Young jumps six spots to take Masters co-lead
The Masters - Par Three Contest
22:54
Rex and Lav pod: Green jacket up for grabs now
The Masters - Round Three
03:30
Contenders after round 3 sound off on their chances to win the Masters
The Masters - Round Three
01:17
Drive with Precision: Young climbs the leaderboard with fairway accuracy
The Masters - Round Three
04:27
Young: Best prep for Augusta was Sunday win at Players
The Masters - Round Three
02:59
McIlroy’s like a movie: What kind of drama will Sunday bring?
The Masters - Round Three
47
It’s a New Work Day: Reed masters fairways at Augusta
The Masters - Round Three
07:09
McIlroy after Masters third round: ‘I didn’t quite have it today’