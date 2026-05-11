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McIlroy on toe blister's impact on Truist play: 'I wish that was an excuse, but absolutely not'
May 10, 2026 08:15 PM
Rory McIlroy detailed a blister on his pinky toe, underneath his nail, that bothered him during the Truist Championship over the weekend.
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