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Russell, with C. Woods as caddie, qualifies for U.S. Open

June 8, 2026 10:07 PM
Miles Russell with good friend and future FSU teammate Charlie Woods on his bag, survived a playoff to qualify for the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. He talked to Brentley Romine.

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