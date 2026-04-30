Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LIV won't look anything like it does now if it survives past 2026: Chamblee

April 30, 2026 03:19 PM
Golf Channel's Damon Hack and Brandel Chamblee react to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund statement addressing the future of LIV Golf and its funding.

Related Videos

R&A The Women's Amateur Championship - Day Two
06:46
Texas and O’Keefe headline women’s Chapel Hill region
NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
07:32
Duke, UCF among tough contenders awaiting USC in NCAA regional
Stanford Intercollegiate Golf Tournament v Golf W
06:19
Can’t be too comfortable: Walker talks biggest Stanford’s biggest challenge
GOLF: APR 26 LPGA The Chevron Championship
09:14
Korda on winning second Chevron Championship: ‘I just really locked in’
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Round Three
03:02
Fitzpatrick brothers talk record-setting performance at Zurich
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Round Three
01:24
Moving Day: Fitzpatrick brothers set Zurich records
GOLF: APR 25 LPGA The Chevron Championship
02:36
Tavatanakit’s gutsy play gives her a shot at second Chevron title
The Chevron Championship 2026 - Round Two
07:49
Recreating O’Keefe’s stellar second-round chip on No. 13 at Chevron
Ryder Cup 2025 - Saturday Morning Foursomes
03:39
Players react to Furyk returning as 2027 U.S. Ryder Cup captain
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Round Two
10:01
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 2
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Round Two
02:08
Fitzpatrick brothers on Zurich foursomes 65: “We both hit it well, tee to green”
GOLF: APR 24 LPGA The Chevron Championship
03:02
Korda after shooting 65 again to lead Chevron field: ‘Happy with my day’
The Chevron Championship 2026 - Round One
06:35
Recreating Tavatanakit’s 60-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Chevron
The Chevron Championship 2026 - Round One
04:44
Texas amateur O’Keefe turning heads at Chevron
The Chevron Championship 2026 - Round One
07:55
Breaking down Korda’s Chevron performance: ‘This is the leaderboard we wanted’
Grass League - 2025 GCO - Final Round - Scottsdale Strikers - 6.jpg
04:47
Inside Season 3 of the Grass League, with CEO Hoselton
The Sentry 2025 - Round Two
06:22
Rolfing on the impact of the PGA Tour leaving Hawaii
GOLF: APR 05 LPGA Aramco Championship
06:59
Korda hopes hot start leads to third major win at Chevron
The Walker Cup - Day Two
04:47
Dunlap, Sargent talk recent struggles and team golf
RBC Heritage 2026 - Final Round
07:36
Fitzpatrick beats Scheffler, handles partisan crowd at RBC Heritage
RBC Heritage 2026 - Final Round
03:37
Scheffler close to going on another Scottie run?
RBC Heritage 2026 - Round Three
01:13
Moving Day: Scheffler closes on Fitzpatrick at RBC Heritage
RBC Heritage 2026 - Round Three
01:22
Scheffler rides hot start into final pairing for Sunday at Heritage
RBC Heritage 2026 - Round Three
02:15
Fitzpatrick overcomes slow start, leads Scheffler at Heritage
RBC Heritage 2026 - Round Two
08:09
Fitzpatrick leads after highlight-reel second round at RBC Heritage
RBC Heritage 2026 - Round Two
01:54
Hovland discusses improvements to his game after tough season start
RBC Heritage 2026 - Round One
02:22
‘Want to play between the trees, not in them': Fowler on early Harbour Town success
LIV Golf Mexico City - Previews
03:32
Uncertainty among LIV Golf and PGA Tour players: Lewis
LIV Golf Mexico City - Previews
06:11
LIV Golf funded through season, says CEO; and then?
LIV Golf Dallas - Day Three
50
LIV Golf CEO says funding is good through 2026 season: Hoggard

Latest Clips

Cadillac Championship 2026 - Round One
03:12
‘I’m almost there': Spieth (65) feels close to finding form
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Round One
02:32
‘Vintage’ Jordan Spieth on display during first round at Doral
Melanie Green Hole-in-One.jpg
03:18
Green doesn’t realize she made ace until caddie looks in the hole
2026 PGA Professional Championship - Final Round
07:41
Highlights: 2026 PGA Professional Championship, final round
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Previews
59
How 2026 Tour winners Woodland, Echavarria qualified for Doral
GOLF: APR 26 LPGA The Chevron Championship
02:43
Zero advantage to being No. 1: Nelly compares being top-ranked at golf to tennis
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Previews
08:23
Scheffler talks ‘mental grind’ facing players during busiest stretch of PGA Tour schedule
LIV Golf Invitational - Bangkok - Pro-am
06:17
LIV can’t exist the way it has over last five year year: Lynch
2026 PGA Professional Championship - Round Three
09:11
Highlights: 2026 PGA Professional Championship, Round 3
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Previews
03:50
Doral winner Scott details hazards of the ‘Blue Monster’
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Previews
02:55
Alex Fitzpatrick on PGA Tour membership: ‘Still haven’t stopped smiling’
37th Ryder Cup Matches, Day Three
05:38
Ryan on Ryder Cup: ‘Furyk will do a better job than Tiger’ would have
GOLF: JUN 22 LIV Golf League Nashville
01:04
Reacting to LIV Golf’s canceled June event: ‘Writing is on the wall’
Cadillac Championship 2026 - Previews
03:31
Players react to Doral return at Cadillac Championship
Liv_1920_Sign.jpg
02:50
LIV Golf reportedly postpones June tournament in Louisiana
The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Final Round
07:43
USGA on U.S. Women’s Open: ‘The women deserve to play’ at places like Riviera
The Chevron Championship 2026 - Round Three
09:53
What is Nelly Korda doing to separate herself from her the field?
The Masters - Round One
06:40
Doral event a sign of the times? Rex and Lav discuss
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Final Round
08:47
PGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Final Round
GOLF: APR 26 LPGA The Chevron Championship
05:10
LPGA Tour Highlights: 2026 Chevron Championship, Final Round
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Final Round
04:19
Fitzpatrick brothers celebrate Zurich Classic win with emotional hug on 18
The Chevron Championship 2026 - Final Round
16
Korda celebrates Chevron victory with cannonball leap
grass_league_screenshot_26grassclippings.jpg
09:56
Highlights: Grass League - 2026 Grass Clippings Open
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Round Three
10:13
PGA Tour highlights: 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3
The Chevron Championship 2026 - Round Three
11:16
LPGA highlights: 2026 Chevron Championship, Round 3
1777152976253411.jpg
02:19
Roussin-Bouchard overcomes early nerves with early birdies at Chevron
The Chevron Championship 2026 - Round Three
29
How did that not go in? Roussin-Bouchard can’t believe it!
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2026 - Round One
27
Mark it a ‘1' for the team: Bauchou makes ace at Zurich
GOLF: APR 24 LPGA The Chevron Championship
05:48
The Korda show: World No. 2 continues to dominate Chevron field
The Chevron Championship 2026 - Round Two
01:58
Tavatanakit on second round at Chevron: ‘I grinded pretty well’