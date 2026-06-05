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Scheffler irritated and upset in Round 1 at Memorial
June 5, 2026 09:00 AM
Scottie Scheffler didn't hit a lot of great shots Thursday at the Memorial Tournament, but one he did ... went into the water. Scheffler was vocal with his displeasure.
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