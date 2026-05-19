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Isenhour on Scheffler: 'He's my favorite to win at Shinnecock'
May 19, 2026 05:11 PM
Tripp Isenhour breaks down Scottie Scheffler's year so far on the PGA Tour and talked about the World No. 1's chance to complete the career Grand Slam at the U.S. Open.
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