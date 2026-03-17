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The LPGA wants to grow; keys to making that happen
March 17, 2026 06:06 PM
After listening to LPGA commissioner's interview on "Golf Central," long-time reporter Amy Rogers joins the show to discuss ways the tour can reach its goals.
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