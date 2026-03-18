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Thomas gears up for Valspar Championship after two tiring weeks
March 18, 2026 05:43 PM
Justin Thomas spoke to Golf Channel's Amy Rogers about how he's gearing up for the Valspar Championship after two challenging weeks on the Tour.
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