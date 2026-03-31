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Woods pleads not guilty to DUI; requests jury trial

March 31, 2026 06:48 PM
Tiger Woods has pleaded not guilty to DUI after his arrest last week near his home in South Florida. Rex Hoggard is joined on "Golf Central" by legal analyst Jodi Balsam.

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