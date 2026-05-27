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USC takes down Arkansas in semis, advances to women's NCAA final
May 26, 2026 10:25 PM
The USC women's golf team defeated Arkansas in the semifinals of the NCAA DI Championships and will face Stanford in the final on Wednesday.
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