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Woodland's timeline: U.S. Open win to surgery to recovery and victory
March 29, 2026 10:46 PM
"Golf Central" dives into the timeline between Gary Woodland's 2019 U.S. Open win and his 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open victory, including his brain surgery and recovery.
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